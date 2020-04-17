Renault Maroc Resumes Gradual Industrial Activity in Casablanca, Tangier

After the temporary suspension of work on April 19, Renault Maroc opted for remote-work for employees whose function does not require physical presence.

Rabat – French automaker Renault has decided to gradually and partially resume its industrial activity, the company announced today, April 17.

Renault Maroc is preparing its two plants in Tangier and Casablanca “to adapt and adjust production as the market recovers to meet the demand both in Morocco and abroad.”

The company will resume activity according to specific schedules for each site. The Moroccan subsidiary of the French automaker plans to start fully operating by the end of April.

“Because the health and safety of its employees are a priority, the Renault Maroc Group has deployed across all of its industrial and commercial sites the strict application of the Group’s health standards and directives from the Moroccan authorities,” the group said in the statement.

Renault Maroc added that it intends to ensure that the work conditions of its plants are in line with Morocco’s preventive health measures.

The automaker suspended its activity on March 19 and opted for remote work for employees whose function does not require physical presence.

Although affected by the lockdown, Renault respected its financial obligation toward its 12,000 employees by paying out their net monthly wages.