Morocco’s HCP Studies COVID-19 Impact on Moroccan Households

Rabat – Morocco’s High Commission for Planning (HCP) is carrying out a national survey to study the economic, social, and psychological impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Moroccan households.

The survey comes “in response to the need for precise statistical indicators that reflect the reality of households and monitors their situation during the lockdown,” said a statement from the HCP.

HCP interviewers will carry out the survey by telephone in order to maintain social distancing.

The commission selected a “nationally representative” sample for the study, based on previous research.

In order to conduct the survey in the best conditions and achieve the most accurate results, the HCP encourages households to actively engage with their interviewers to facilitate their mission.

The HCP also invites households wishing to participate in the survey to contact the commission’s regional offices through the telephone numbers available on the website www.hcp.ma.

The survey takes into account the particular interests of several international organizations, including UNICEF, UN Women, and the World Bank.

Earlier this week, the HCP made available online a series of data related to its surveys and studies, including methodologies, nomenclatures, and geographic codes.

The initiative aims to offer detailed data for researchers, scientists, policy makers, and economic and social actors.

The institution’s most important work so far is the 2014 general population and housing census, which collected the demographic, socio-economic, cultural, and environmental characteristics of the entire Moroccan population.

The HCP also carries out regular surveys on households, businesses, and other institutions.

While the planning commission usually carries out its surveys through face-to-face interviews, it switched its method to emails and telephone calls. The change aims to protect both interviewers and interviewees amid the COVID-19 pandemic.