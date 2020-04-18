Morocco Responds to COVID-19 Threat in Industrial Sector 

An extended and ongoing commitment is necessary to combat COVID-19, according to government officials.

Rabat – Morocco’s ministries of health, of industry, trade, and the green and digital economy, and of labor and professional integration, called for cooperation to ensure the cleanliness of industrial workplaces and to enforce preventive measures in a joint statement.

The ministries urged stricter compliance with measures such as limiting the numbers of employees in workspaces and in transit to work, enforcing the wearing of masks, providing handwashing stations, and ensuring proper ventilation in workplaces.

On April 17 the Ministry of Health confirmed 281 new cases of COVID-19, 172 of which reportedly came from industrial and commercial facilities throughout the country. Marrakech recorded the highest number of industry-related cases, with a total of 142.

To address the threat of COVID-19 spreading in these necessary facilities, authorities charged committees with monitoring the implementation and enforcement of necessary measures, according to the joint statement.

Nearly one month has passed since Morocco’s Ministry of Interior declared a state of emergency on March 19, requiring government authorization for citizens to leave their homes. Morocco’s government has extended the state of emergency until May 20 and is asking for continued patience and proactive professional practices to strengthen preventative measures.

Head of Government Saad Dine El Othmani requested yesterday an extended and ongoing national commitment to preventive measures, according to government spokesman Saaid Amzazi.

El Othmani also thanked the Moroccan government, military personnel, and civilians for their commitment thus far in fighting against the spread of the virus, according to the source.

The head of government also stressed that while Morocco is exerting commendable efforts in addressing the crisis, there is a long road ahead. Public authorities around Morocco continue to ensure the strict implementation of health emergency rules. To date, 25,857 people have been brought to justice for violating state of emergency rules.

Morocco began taking preventative measures immediately after the first confirmed case was reported on March 2 by canceling large events and preventing the spread of fake news.

On April 18 at 6 p.m., Morocco’s Ministry of Health reported the country confirmed 2,6805 cases of COVID-19, including 314 recoveries and 173 deaths.