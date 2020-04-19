Moroccan Police Arrest 2,667 New Suspects for Violating Emergency State

The total number of arrests currently amounts to 44,203.

Rabat – Moroccan security services continue to intensify efforts to ensure the success of stay-at-home orders as COVID-19 cases in the country continue to rise.

Security operations from April 17 to 18 led to the arrest of 2,667 new individuals involved in defying Morocco’s state of emergency measures.

Since Morocco entered a state of emergency on March 20, police have arrested a total of 44,203 people, according to an April 18 statement from the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN).

Casablanca saw the majority of arrests (6,210), followed by Rabat (5,848), Kenitra (4,843), Oujda (4,071), Marrakech (3,931), Agadir (3,243), and Sale (2,875).

Other cities with a significant number of arrests include Meknes (2,170), Beni Mellal (1,708), Fez (1,426), Tetouan (1,356), El Jadida (1,155), Tangier (1,104), and Settat (1,051).

The cities of Ouarzazate (898), Laayoune (698), Errachidia (589), Safi (430), Taza, (416) and Al Hoceima (181) have also witnessed hundreds of arrests.The DGSN said police services will continue to strengthen patrols across the country to ensure the strict implementation of the health emergency rules.

On April 18, Morocco extended the state of emergency, initially set to expire on April 20, for an additional month. The country will remain under lockdown until May 20.

The country confirmed more 135 COVID-19 cases on April 19 at 10:00 a.m., bringing the total number of infections to 2,820, including 138 deaths and 322 recoveries.