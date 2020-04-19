Moroccan Warms Hearts in France Delivering Couscous to Hospital Staff

Thanks to a kind-hearted Moroccan man, couscous becomes a comfort food for French health sector workers.

Rabat – A Moroccan man residing in Nantes, France distributed couscous to the staff of Nantes University Hospital Center (CHU Nantes), expressing his gratitude for their efforts during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The man, who is reportedly named Mouhsine, carried out the recognition and solidarity initiative on behalf of Nantes’ Grand Mosque.

Photos of the gesture surfaced on social media, showing Mouhsine smiling alongside the staff of CHU Nantes while holding dishes of couscous.

France is the fourth-hardest hit country in the world by the COVID-19 pandemic, with over 150,000 cases of the virus and close to 20,000 deaths.

The choice of couscous as a meal to offer hospital staff underscores the Moroccan man’s solidarity with CHU Nantes, as couscous is Morocco’s most treasured meal and a symbol of unity. In Morocco, the tradition of Friday couscous presents a valuable opportunity for families to gather.

Mouhsine’s gesture echoes that of British-Moroccan chef Khalid Dahbi, who has been cooking and delivering 150 restaurant-quality meals every day to support the UK’s National Health Service (NHS) and homeless people.

The Moroccan man’s gesture is also in line with solidarity acts in Morocco since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Food on Demand (FoD), a food delivery platform offering a variety of dishes, began making free meal deliveries to Marrakech University Hospital Center (CHU Marrakech), the Casablanca University Hospital Center (CHU Casablanca), and the Moulay Youssef Hospital in Casablanca last month.

FoD’s campaign is only one of several Moroccan groups working to support hospital staff. Countless organizations, institutions, and businesses have stepped in to offer health sector workers free accommodation, meals, and other essential services as they work to contain the COVID-19 crisis in Morocco.