Morocco Confirms 35 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Number Jumps to 2,855

Approximately 12,268 cases tested negative for the novel coronavirus since its outbreak on March 2 in Morocco.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has confirmed 35 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 2,855 as of 6 p.m. on April 19.

The new cases are in addition to 135infections that the ministry confirmed today at 10 a.m. In 24 hours, the ministry has confirmed 170 cases.

During an evening press conference, Minister of Health Khalid Ait Taleb also confirmed three new fatalities, in addition to the one death reported this morning. The death toll stands at 141, while the number of recoveries has reached 327 after five new patients recovered from the virus.

The ministry announced that the number of suspected cases who tested negative since the outbreak of COVID-19 in Morocco has reached 12,268.

The minister said that the situation is under control thanks to nationwide preventive measures mobilized under the instructions of King Mohammed VI.

He said the country has been intensifying the measures, most notably with the April 18 decision to extend the state of emergency until May 20.

He said the effectiveness of the state of emergency led the government to extend it by one month, calling on citizens to get involved to ensure its success in flattening the coronavirus curve.

The minister thanked all Moroccan medical staff for their selfless commitment to the fight against the pandemic and expressed appreciation for the efforts of security services to enforce the state of emergency and guarantee its success.