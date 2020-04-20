Morocco Confirms 135 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Number Rises to 2,990

Approximately 12,746 cases tested negative for the novel coronavirus since its outbreak on March 2 in Morocco.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has confirmed 135 new COVID-19 cases in its 10 a.m. update on April 20.

With the 135 new cases, the total number of cases in the country reached 2, 990 as of this morning.

The ministry confirmed two new fatalities. The death toll stands at 143, while 13 new recoveries brings total recoveries to 340.

The ministry announced that the number of suspected cases who tested negative since the outbreak of COVID-19 in Morocco has reached 12,746.

The Casablanca-Settat region has the majority of cases (840), followed by Marrakech-Safi (739) and Fez-Meknes (448).

On Saturday, Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima, which has 335 cases, surpassed the number of COVID-19 infections in the Rabat-Sale-Kenitra region (273) cases. The number of new cases in the Rabat region has levelled off.

The number of infections in Beni Mellal-Khenifra region stands at 60 cases; Draa-Tafilalet has 86 patients, the Oriental region 155 cases, and Souss-Massa has 47.

Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab, Guelmim-Oued Noun, and Laayoune-Sakia-El Hamra have the lowest numbers of cases (two, one, and four, respectively).

Minister of Health Khalid Ait Taleb said the COVID-19 situation in Morocco is under control and called on citizens to respect the state of emergency measures in order to avoid the worst.

The minister emphasized the importance and the effectiveness of the state of emergency to control the COVID-19 outbreak.

Morocco has twice extended the lockdown, previously set to expire on April 20. The government announced its decision on Saturday to extend the state of emergency for one more month until May 20.

It was the second time Morocco extended the COVID-19-induced confinement after the initial confinement period that began on March 20.