Moroccan Embassy Assists 60 Stranded Citizens in Mauritania

The minister delegate of Moroccans residing abroad estimated there are 18,000 stranded Moroccans across the world.

Rabat – The Moroccan embassy in Nouakchott said it has given assistance to 60 Moroccan citizens stranded in Mauritania as part of national efforts to assist the Moroccan diaspora and tourists abroad.

The embassy said 28 Moroccans are stranded in Nouakchott, while 32 others are stuck in the city of Nouadhibou, in northern Mauritania.

No COVID-10 infection, the embassy emphasized, has been reported among the resident Moroccan community or among those stranded in Mauritania.

Mauritania has only seven COVID-19 cases, reporting one death and two recoveries to date.

The embassy noted the cooperation of the Mauritanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which extended the validity of visas for Moroccan citizens stranded in the country.

To prevent further infections, Morocco’s borders have been closed since March 15, when the country announced a suspension of all air and maritime travel.

The embassy also highlighted the need for Moroccan truck drivers to follow the precautionary measures that Mauritanian authorities have put in place.

On March 15, the embassy in Nouakchott announced it created a communication and monitoring unit for the Moroccan community residing in Mauritania in order to inform them of the preventive measures to curb the spread of the epidemic.

The embassy also dedicated two telephone numbers for inquiries from Moroccan citizens: 0022243065974 for the embassy and 0022227098517 for the consulate in Nouadhibou.

The measures are in line with the efforts of all the embassies of the kingdom worldwide.

The minister delegate in charge of Moroccans residing abroad, Nezha El Ouafi, estimated there are 18,000 Moroccans stranded abroad.

El Ouafi vowed the Moroccan Ministry of Foreign Affairs will do its utmost to repatriate stranded citizens.

As the holy month of Ramadan is days away, the situation of stranded Moroccan tourists has raised concern for thousands of families.

Morocco will celebrate the first day of the holy month on April 25, according to Moroccan astronomers.