Minister; Morocco Avoided the Worst Thanks to Bold COVID-19 Response

The minister said that Morocco's preventive measures should make everyone proud.

Rabat – Moroccan Minister of Health Khalid Ait Taleb expressed his satisfaction with the government’s response to the spread of COVID-19 and said Morocco’s preventive measures enabled the country to avoid the worst of the pandemic.

Ait Taleb reflected on Morocco’s approach during the weekly inquiry session at the House of Representatives today, April 20.

Morocco received international applause and appreciation for its preventive measures against the pandemic under the instructions of King Mohammed VI, the minister said.

The country’s “bold and unprecedented” preventive measures enabled the country to score better in international rankings of governments’ responses to the pandemic.

“This is a ride for the country and all the actors” mobilized in this situation, he continued.

Ait Taleb said Morocco’s preventive measures enabled the country to avoid the worst, emphasizing that the “epidemiological situation in Morocco is controlled.”

Although Morocco’s case count continues to grow, the health minister underlined the 4.6% decrease in fatalities.

At the time of his remarks, Morocco had 2,990 COVID-19 cases and 143 deaths. While the number of cases has grown to 3,046, no new deaths have been reported since this morning.

“80% of these cases are distributed in 3 regions, which are the Casablanca-Settat, Marrakech-Safi, and Fez-Meknes regions,” the minister said, adding that the Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima region is the fourth on the list.

Morocco, according to health experts, is still in the second phase of the virus outbreak.

The country has been intensifying measures in response to the growing pandemic since it reached Morocco on March 2.

On April 18, per the recommendation of Ait Taleb and other experts, Morocco extended the state of emergency for another month until May 20 to contain the spread of the virus.