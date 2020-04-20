President of Morocco’s Constitutional Court Calls for Modernization

Rabat – The President of Morocco’s Constitutional Court, Said Ihrai, called on the newly appointed court members to work on improving constitutional jurisprudence and modernizing the institution to ensure the protection of rights and freedoms.

Ihrai made the appeal during a recent meeting with the new court members and those whose term has ended, said a statement from the Constitutional Court today, April 20.

On March 11, four new judges were sworn in before King Mohammed VI at the Royal Palace of Casablanca. The judges took office on April 4.

The president of the court congratulated the new members for their selection by the King, wishing them success in the exercise of their functions “to be up to the ambitions and aspirations of the Sovereign.”

Ihrai also praised the efforts of the judges with expired terms and thanked them for their contributions to improving the work quality of the Constitutional Court.

The senior official commented on the COVID-19 crisis that Morocco is undergoing, commending the solidarity uniting Moroccan citizens to fight against the pandemic. The participation of Moroccans in the Special Fund for the Management and Response to COVID-19 illustrates the values of solidarity and mutual aid in difficult times, he said.

Meanwhile, the new judges pledged to fulfill their duties and expressed their gratitude to the medical personnel and authorities who are on the frontlines in the fight against the pandemic.

Established in 2011 following the 20 February Movement protests, the Constitutional Court monitors the regularity of national elections and referendums.

The court, composed of 12 members, renews one-third of its members after they finish their nine-year mandates.

King Mohammed VI personally appoints two of the new judges every renewal, while the House of Representatives and the House of Councilors each select one new member.