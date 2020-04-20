Ministry of Industry Issues New Regulations for Face Mask Production

The masks will be sold in packages of 10 units at a fixed price of MAD 8 and must not be sold per unit.

Rabat – As part of Morocco’s preventive measures to face the spread of COVID-19, the Ministry of Industry introduced new regulations for the manufacturing of protective masks made of non-woven fabric.

“This normative obligation came into force following the publication of Ministerial Order No. 1060-20 of 8 April 2020,” the ministry announced on April 19.

Under the new regulations, the masks must be made from virgin polypropylene and composed of three superimposed filterable layers of non-woven fabric covering the nose, mouth, and chin of the user.

The ministry also required that the parts of the mask that may come into contact with the wearer’s skin be free of sharp edges and burrs, and not present any known risk of irritation or adverse health effects.

“The manufacturing fabric must, therefore, be free of heavy metals, ensuring breathability and avoiding any irritation or allergy to the wearer,” the ministry clarified.

Masks must be sold in packages of ten units for MAD 8 ($0.80) and not sold individually or in open packages.

The masks must be certified and bear the manufacturer’s identification elements as well as a disclaimer stating, “this product is not classified as a medical device.”

The ministry said single-use and non-reusable masks have a lifetime of four hours.

Any non-compliance with the new regulations is punishable by a fine and legal action against the offenders, the statement added, noting that the ministry’s objective is to provide citizens with masks that comply with security standards to limit the transmission of COVID-19.