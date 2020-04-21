Morocco Confirms 140 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Stands at 3,186

The emergence of COVID-19 cases at industrial facilities in Morocco resulted in a number of new infections.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health reported 140 more COVID-19 cases on April 21, bringing the country’s total confirmed cases to 3,186.

In its 10 a.m. update, the ministry confirmed that nine more people recovered. The total number of recoveries reached 359.

The number of fatalities has increased to 144 with one new death.

Since the outbreak of the virus on March 2 in Morocco, laboratories conducted 14,018 tests that yielded negative results.

The Casablanca-Settat region has 840 COVID-19 cases, hosting the majority of infections. The Casablanca region is followed by Marrakech-Safi (739), Fez-Meknes (473), and Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (426).

In the Rabat-Sale-Kenitra region, 281 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19, while the region of the Oriental has 157 cases.

Beni Mellal-Khenifra has reported 61 cases.

Draa-Tafilalet and Souss-Massa have 155 and 47 cases, respectively.

Southern regions of Guelmim-Oued Noun, Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab, and Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra have the lowest number of COVID-19 cases (1, 2, and 4, respectively).

On April 20, the director of epidemiology at the ministry of health, Mohamed Lyoubi, explained that the increase of cases was due to the emergence of infections at industrial facilities with a “greater number of cases” than family outbreaks.

He said that a new outbreak took place in Casablanca (31 cases).

The health official also confirmed cases in industrial facilities in Tangier, Larach, and in Oujda.

He said that “careful monitoring of the health condition of contact persons in the past 24 hours revealed 80% of the cases, that is a total of 153 cases out of the 191 cases recorded in 24 hours” (from April 19 at 6 p.m. to April 20 at 6 p.m.).

He said that 5,814 potential cases of people who came in contact with those infected are still under medical observation.

The official reported a decrease in the mortality rate due to early detection of cases.

He explained that the country’s death rate due to COVID-19 is now 4.7%, while the rate of recoveries stands at 11.5%.

El Youbi explained that 80% of people diagnosed were admitted in critical condition, while the health of 96% of recovered patients was stable at the start of treatment.

“Only 20% of deceased people were cared for from the start in a stable state of health,” the health official explained.