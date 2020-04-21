Minister; Morocco to Lift COVID-19 Lockdown Gradually After Extension

The minister explained that Morocco has been intensifying COVID-19 detection screenings, with more than 2,000 tests conducted per day.

Rabat – Morocco’s Minister of Health Khalid Ait Taleb said on Monday, April 20 that his department is planning to develop a strategy that will help the country to lift its lockdown gradually, after the state of emergency extension draws to a close on May 20.

April 18 marked Morocco’s decision to extend the lockdown for one more month.

“The lockdown will be lifted gradually at the national level, since the epidemiological situation remains stable, but differs from one region to another,” the official said.

The minister explained that the measure is due to the different COVID-19 data in each region, recalling that the Casablanca-Settat region has the highest number of confirmed cases, followed by Marrakech-Safi, while the evolution of the disease in the Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima region has been marked by a recent emergence of outbreaks.

Answering questions from MPs on Morocco’s approach to end COVID-19 at an April 20house of representatives session, the minister explained that the country is now increasing the frequency of laboratory tests.

Ait Taleb explained that Morocco now carries out 2,000 tests per day.

The official said the number of analyses will be extended thanks to the increasing use of rapid tests.

Ait Taleb reiterated that “the mortality rate in Morocco does not exceed 5%,” emphasizing the need to “continue to be vigilant and to maintain the level of the speed indicator of the propagation at the same threshold during a fixed period, to be able to stem the epidemic.”

The minister believes that the situation of the pandemic is “tending to stabilize.”

He said that despite the outcomes, people should not believe that Morocco has won the battle against the coronavirus yet.

“This is the reason why the state of health emergency remains in force,” he said.

The lockdown will end on May 20, only a few days before Eid al-Fitr.

The lockdown means that Moroccans will have to stay in quarantine for the majority of Ramadan, which is set to start on April 25.

The health minister explained the extension of the state of health emergency aims to reinforce the country’s gains, while deeming that “any slackening is likely to result in the appearance of clusters or relapses.”

Morocco has confirmed 3,186 COVID-19 cases as of the morning of April 21, including 144 fatalities and 359 recoveries.