Morocco Extends Exceptional Tourist Endowment for Nationals Stranded Abroad

The procedure comes a week after the Moroccan embassy in Washington, D.C. announced a similar support measure for Moroccan tourists stranded in the US.

Rabat – Morocco’s exchange office has announced its decision to provide all Moroccans stranded abroad with an exceptional tourist endowment to help alleviate the pressure on citizens amid COVID-19 border closures.

In an April 17 statement, the office explained that the measure comes as it is “aware of the difficulties” that Moroccans stranded abroad face following Morocco’s March 15 closure of air, sea, and land travel to contain the spread of COVID-19.

“People wishing to benefit from this exceptional endowment must contact their bank,” the office explained.

The decision follows an announcement of the Moroccan embassy in Washington, D.C. that a tourist currency endowment has been made available for Moroccans stranded in the US.

The procedure is in line with Morocco’s national mobilization to express solidarity and support all of its citizens in the homeland and abroad amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Under King Mohammed VI’s instructions, the Moroccan government implemented an array of much-lauded measures to provide financial assistance and accommodation services for its compatriots stuck abroad.

Moroccan representations abroad set up crisis units to receive and respond to information about Moroccans abroad.

The embassies and consulates also expressed willingness to cover the burial expenses for deceased low-income Moroccans.

There are more than 18,000 Moroccan tourists stranded abroad. Thousands of Moroccans have been sharing concerns about being stranded in foreign countries, expressing a desire to return.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs pledged full support for the stranded citizens, vowing to repatriate them when possible.