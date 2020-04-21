Police in Tangier Arrest French-Algerian Man Wanted for Attempted Murder

The suspect is the subject of an international arrest warrant issued by Interpol in 2017.

Rabat – Moroccan police in Tangier arrested a 41-year old French-Algerian national on April 20 for his alleged involvement in an attempted murder and drug trafficking.

The suspect is the subject of an international arrest warrant. Interpol issued a red notice against him in 2017 at the request of French judicial police, according to a statement from the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN).

Police put the suspect in custody for further investigation pending examination of the extradition procedure.

The arrest operation comes as part of DGSN policy that seeks to strengthen bilateral cooperation relations in the security fields.

Morocco’s security services regularly share intelligence with Interpol in order to apprehend suspects, and assist several European partners within the Interpol membership.

Interpol has an office in Rabat, and Morocco has been a member of the international organization since June 17, 1957.