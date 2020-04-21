Ministry of Labor Resumes Services Online Due to Lockdown Extension

The ministry suspended its services in late March due to the country’s state of health emergency.

Rabat – The Ministry of Labor and Professional Integration resumed its services today, April 21, and will continue to provide them without suspension until the end of the state of emergency, set to end on May 20.

The ministry’s services include the renewal of work permits for foreign employees, as well as for employees who exceed the legal retirement age.

The resumption of services comes after the Moroccan government announced, on April 18, an extension of the nationwide lockdown, initially set to end on April 20, until May 20.

The ministry had interrupted the services due to the state of emergency.

The services are now fully operational online and employers do not have to travel to the ministry’s regional offices to collect permits.

For the renewal of work permits for foreign employees, employers can send a request by e-mail to s.migrants@emploi.gov.ma, or by fax to the number 05 37 68 31 86.

The request, addressed to the ministry’s directorate of employment, should bear the signatures of both the employer and the employee, as well as the employer’s stamp.

The employer should also attach a copy of the foreign worker’s employment contract.

Following the ministry’s approval, the employer will receive an electronic work permit that will remain valid until the end of the state of emergency. After lifting the lockdown, the digital permit will lose validity and the employer will need to pick up the physical document from one of the ministry’s offices.

The same procedure applies for employees who wish to continue work despite reaching the legal age limit. Employers must send the required documents by email to nsoufi@emploi.gov.ma.

The ministry will then submit an electronic authorization, to be exchanged for a physical version after the country’s state of emergency.

The new procedure aims to facilitate the process for employees to continue to work legally despite the COVID-19 lockdown.