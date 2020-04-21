Over 200,000 RAMED Holders in Morocco Benefit From Stipends Per Day

The government allowed people whose payments were suspended due to COVID-19 to benefit from stipends offered from the Special Fund.

Rabat – Morocco’s Economic Watch Committee (CVE) announced that more than 200,000 eligible Medical Assistance Plan (RAMED) holders benefit from stipends every day as part of the country’s efforts to alleviate financial pressure on informal sector workers affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

In a press release on April 20, the CVE announced its satisfaction with the sustained pace of stipend distribution, serving more than 200,000 eligible RAMED holders households per day.

Stipend distribution commenced on April 13, and the CVE said it is conducted in full “compliance with the required health standards.”

The nationwide operation is also ongoing in rural areas with a system “adapted to the spatial dispersion of the households concerned,” the CVE explained.

The committee added that it will begin distributing stipends to non-RAMED holders in the near future.

In addition to the RAMED holders and non-holders, Moroccans registered with the National Social Security Fund (CNSS) can also benefit from the stipends.

The CVE members also welcomed the rapid implementation of the measures decided in favor of informal workers and the employers affiliated with CNSS, who are facing repercussions as the pandemic spreads.

Morocco’s Special Fund for the Management and Response to COVID-19 will cover the stipends. King Mohammed VI ordered the creation of the fund on March 15 to help alleviate pressure on Morocco’s economy.

The fund, with contributions from public and private companies, is worth more than MAD 33 billion (approximately $3.29 billion) as of April 11.

“The operationalization of the measures decided to support companies including those holding public contracts in terms of payment, flexibility of operation, and execution of public contracts taking into account force majeure, is on the right track,” the CVE said.

The press release also commended Morocco’s decision to extend the state of emergency until May 20, emphasizing that the measure prioritizes “the protection of the lives of citizens.”