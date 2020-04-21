US Arranges New Evacuation Flight for Nationals Stranded in Morocco

In collaboration with Moroccan authorities, the US previously managed to schedule 10 other flights to repatriate its stranded citizens despite international travel suspensions.

Rabat – The US Consulate General in Casablanca has arranged a special evacuation flight for remaining US citizens and lawful permanent residents (LPRs) in Morocco, set to depart from the Casablanca Mohammed V International Airport to the London Heathrow Airport on Friday, May 1 at 4 p.m.

The price per passenger is $585. Passengers are responsible for arranging their own travel from London to the US or other destinations, and any accommodation necessary during the trip.

The statement from the consulate added that passengers will likely need to book a hotel in London on May 1 and a flight to the US on May 2. Due to travel bans within the EU, all evacuation flights have been scheduled to stop in London Heathrow before departing to various US airports.

Baggage allowance is one bag up to 20 kilograms per person, plus a carry-on. Passengers will not be permitted to check extra baggage.

The evacuation flight is available exclusively to US citizens and, if space allows, LPRs with a valid green card. Other visa holders including students will not be permitted onboard. Seats are first come, first serve.

US citizens and LPRs wishing to leave Morocco through the special evacuation flight should email ACSCasablanca@state.gov with the following information for each passenger: US passport number, or green card number and passport number for LPRs; date of birth; gender; email address; phone number; and location in Morocco.

After emailing the consulate, passengers will receive a link to an online booking tool and a unique booking code to secure their seats. All seats must be purchased using a credit card or Paypal account by Monday, April 27 at 12 p.m. No refunds will be issued unless the flight is canceled.

Qualified passengers will receive travel permission from the consulate.

Since Morocco’s decision to close air and maritime routes on March 15, the US has managed to arrange 10 flights to repatriate nationals stranded in Morocco. The latest repatriation flight for US citizens and LPRs departed from Morocco on Friday, April 11.

The US has been expressing satisfaction and appreciation with Morocco’s collaboration, allowing its citizens stranded to leave the country.

On March 28, US Ambassador to Morocco David Fischer said he is thankful for Morocco’s medical professionals and first responders, describing them as “everyday heroes supporting neighbors and strangers in need.”