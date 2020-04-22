Of the 21,000 Moroccans stranded abroad, 300 are stuck in the US.

Rabat – Morocco’s Consulate General in New York, in coordination with the Moroccan Embassy in Washington, D.C., is closely monitoring the situation of stranded Moroccans in the US, offering them greater consular services, a source acquainted with the matter told MWN.

The Moroccan representation began by setting up a crisis cell, with three phone numbers and an e-mail, to maintain communication with Moroccans and respond to their requests and concerns.

The consulate also provides Moroccans with the latest updates related to the development of the COVID-19 pandemic in both the US and Morocco.

The communication services allowed the consulate to make a list of locations of stranded Moroccans to check on their health, social, and financial conditions. The list will also be used as a reference for a future repatriation operation after the lifting of travel suspensions.

The same source added that the consulate provided housing services to a number of Moroccan individuals and families with financial difficulties who filled out accommodation requests.

Accommodation services also concerned vulnerable Moroccan students at American universities under the framework of temporary, six-month academic exchange programs.

The consulate also keeps close contact with Moroccan citizens who have contracted COVID-19, providing them with the necessary moral support.

Read also: US Arranges New Evacuation Flight for Nationals Stranded in Morocco

In line with the instructions of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the consulate is covering the burial expenses for deceased Moroccans without insurance.

Moroccan consulates in Europe, Asia and Oceania have striven to provide similar services as part of Morocco’s measures to support nationals stranded abroad.

Another informed source told MWN that there are currently 300 Moroccans stuck in the US among the 21,000 Moroccans stranded abroad.

In a statement released earlier today, the foreign ministry said it is aware of the difficulties Moroccans are facing outside of their home country, stressing that repatriation operations require adequate preparations.

Many Moroccans have criticized the government for not arranging repatriation flights for its citizens stuck abroad while allowing foreigners stranded in Morocco to return home.