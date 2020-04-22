Morocco Issues Remote Work Guidelines for Public Administrations

The administrative directives follow nationwide preventive measures against the spread of COVID-19.

Rabat – The administrative reform department at the Ministry of Economy, Finance and Administration Reform has introduced a methodological guide to advise public administrations on successfully facilitating remote work for their employees.

The measure aims to protect civil servants so they can continue operations during the coronavirus lockdown.

The publication follows the preventive measures against the spread of COVID-19 prescribed nationwide, allowing for a reduction in physical paperwork.

The decision follows two circulars issued by the Ministry of Economy, dated March 16 and April 1, respectively. The circulars supported the development and diversification of the mechanisms of remote work to allow for appropriate implementation within public administrations, said the ministry in a press release.

The guide aggregates various concepts for remote work, and provides directives for properly implementing the concepts.

The publication outlines a number of obligations that employees must respect in order to ensure the security of citizens’ information.

Ensuring the privacy of the citizens’ personal data follows the head of government’s circular No. 3/2014 for the application of the National Directive on Security of Information Systems, and Information Note No. 24100304/20 of the National Defense Administration, relating to cybersecurity recommendations, according to the press release.

The ministry called on all public administrations to respect the instructions in the guide, as well as the ministry’s circular No. 03/2020, issued on April 15, regarding the gradual establishment of remote work in public administrations.

The Ministry of National Planning, Urban Development, Housing, and Urban Policy (MUAT) made a similar move on March 20, deciding to establish e-services within the 29 urban agencies that operate under its management, aiming to reduce physical paperwork.

MUAT’s decision came after Minister of National Planning Nezha Bouchareb issued a circular on March 20 calling on agencies to maintain quality services via remote methods.

The ministry established the e-services in line with its efforts to “speed up the installation of e-administration,” a press release said.

MUAT aims to establish nationwide e-services for its urban agencies by September this year, along with a charter to organize the services.

