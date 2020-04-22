Morocco’s Markets Have Sufficient Supplies, Prices for All Ramadan Needs

The interministerial committee has been monitoring food supplies at all Moroccan markets throughout the COVID-19 crisis to reassure citizens of the sufficient supplies able to cover all demands.

Rabat – Morocco’s markets are prepared to meet all consumer needs expected during the holy month of Ramadan and the following months, according to the Interministerial Committee for Monitoring Supply, Prices, and Quality Control Operations.

The members of the committee convene on a weekly basis to review the monitoring assessment of national markets during the COVID-19 crisis.

The committee confirmed after meeting on April 20 that Moroccan markets have sufficient stock of all goods for the coming months and reiterated that the prices of the majority of products remain stable.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19 in Morocco on March 2, the government has been reassuring the public that all necessary goods will be available at stable prices throughout Ramadan despite the ongoing pandemic.

In addition to legumes and vegetables, the Ministry of Agriculture emphasized that all animal by-products, including milk, meat, and eggs, will be available in sufficient quantities during Ramadan.

The ministry’s goal is to ensure the continuity of production to ensure the national market supply of all necessary products throughout the holy month.