HUAWEI, Peugeot-Citroen Donate COVID-19 Equipment to Morocco

The two donations are an expression of solidarity with the Moroccan people and support for the country, El Othmani said on Wednesday.

Rabat – The Chinese telecommunications group HUAWEI for the North African region and the French group Peugeot-Citroen have granted two donations to Morocco to support the country’s response to challenges related to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Huawei has donated 172,000 medical masks, along with an integrated system of equipment and programs for the organization of remote meetings in three administrative sites.

The company said the system offers the Moroccan health sector the option of free remote access to speed up and improve the analysis of certain medical examinations.

Meanwhile, Peugeot-Citroen has provided Morocco with 50 made-in Morocco Peugeot 208 models, as well as 200,000 protective masks.

Head of Government Saad Eddine El Othmani expressed his gratitude to the two groups for their solidarity, highlighting the friendly relations uniting Morocco and the countries of origins of the two groups.