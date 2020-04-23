Morocco Confirms 91 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Hits 3,537

Approximately 17,295 suspected cases have tested negative for COVID-19 since the outbreak of the virus in Morocco on March 2.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health announced 91 new COVID-19 cases on April 23 at 10 a.m.The latest statistics bring the total number of infected patients in Morocco to 3,537.

The ministry also announced that the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19 has increased. After 13 people recovered from the virus, the total number of people who have recovered from the virus has reached 430.

The country’s death toll stands at 151, with two more fatalities announced this morning.

Casablanca remains the region with the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases (932), followed by Marrakech Safi (762) , and Fez-Meknes (492).

Draa Tafilalet region has 284 cases and Rabat-Sale Kenitra region has 282.

The Oriental has 164 cases, Beni Mellal Khenifra has 75, and Souss Massa has 47.

Southern regions of Dakhla Oued Ed Dahab, Guelmim Oued Noun, and Laayoune Sakia El Hamra remain the regions with the lowest numbers.

On April 22, the Ministry of Health issued a press release, warning citizens that they should strictly respect and fully comply with the preventive measures against the pandemic.

The ministry also urged the application of the barrier measures recommended by the public authorities and to restrict movement.

Citizens should also leave a safe distance of at least one meter in public spaces if they are out for groceries. The ministry also asked that family members should try to observe safe distancing at home.

The ministry also recommended using disposable tissues when sneezing or coughing, which should be moved immediately to a closed plastic bag in a covered garbage can.

The ministry asked people to avoid contamination with regular hand washings. The statement explained that washing hands with soap and water is preferable for at least 45 seconds.

Health experts explained that citizens should clean purchased products, especially packaged items.

The statement emphasized that the number of COVID-19 cases in the country and its mortality rate has been” largely limited thanks to the early establishment of the state of health emergency and the commitment of the authorities and citizens to comply with preventive measures and containment guidelines.”

Morocco extended the state of emergency on April 18 to another month. The government is due to lift the state of emergency on May 20, but affirmed that it will do that gradually. Easing restrictions at a regional or local may be appropriate depending on the development of the disease.

