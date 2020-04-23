Morocco Arrests 3,590 Violators of State of Emergency in 24 Hours

The total number of arrests since the declaration of the state of emergency on March 20 reached 57,003.

Rabat – Moroccan police arrested an additional 3,590 suspects in 24 hours between April 21 and 22 for breaching the state of emergency law amid the spread of COVID-19.

Out of the total 3,590 arrests, police put 2,036 in custody for more inquiries as ordered by the public prosecutors.

The other suspects have been subjected to procedures of investigation, including an identity check, a statement from the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) said on April 22.

In a statement, the DGSN also gave the total number of arrests that police carried out since the declaration of the state of emergency on March 20.

The DGSN said that security operations led to the arrests of 57,003 people throughout the country’s cities.

Out of the national total, 30,689 have been subjected to court procedures after entering into police custody.

Casablanca police prefecture is at the top of the list in terms of the number of arrests (7,887), followed by Rabat police prefecture (7,632), Kenitra police prefecture (5,753), Marrakech police prefecture (5,332), Oujda police prefecture (5,079), Agadir police prefecture (4,017), and Sale provincial police (3,357).

Meknes police prefecture carried out 3,033 arrests, Beni Mellal police prefecture (2,270), Tétouan police prefecture (2,510), Fez police prefecture (1,664), El Jadida provincial security (1,605), Settat police prefecture (1,472), Tangier police prefecture (1,302), provincial security of Ouarzazate (1,115), and Laayoune police prefecture (994).

Regional security of Errachidia arrested 703 people, provincial security of Safi arrested 506, while regional security of Taza arrested 542.

Police of Al Hoceima arrested 230.

The DGSN emphasized its services will continue to intensify confinement patrols in all cities and to coordinate their interventions with various public authorities to impose the strict and firm application of the state of emergency, “capable of guaranteeing the security of all citizens.”