How to Cook Like a Moroccan Mum: Harira in Lockdown

The COVID-19 pandemic will not stop you having the perfect Ramadan iftar.

Ramadan 2020 will be difficult and different for families all over the world. My family, like thousands of others, is preparing to celebrate the month of Ramadan in separate countries. Despite not being able to sample my mother-in-law’s mouth-watering harira, I am determined that my son will still be able to taste the delicious and healthy Ramadan soup, so I have had to learn to cook harira like a Moroccan mum!

Ramadan is a special time for families all over the world. It is a time for togetherness, stillness, and taking advantage of time spent together. This year, my one-year-old son and I are in the UK with his British grandparents while my husband waits out the lockdown at our home in Morocco. It will be very different, but, I hope, no less special.

During this time of separation, we have had to find ways around the distance and I cannot say that has not been difficult. Watching my son take his first steps and not being able to share it with his father was definitely bittersweet, but in 2020 physical separation does not have to mean social or emotional distance.

My husband and I, and millions of people around the world, will be breaking the Ramadan fast online this year with a bowl of remote harira and a lot of love.

Obviously, here in the UK I cannot get all the ingredients I would usually use but I have found ways around that and, I hope, am still able to make a hearty bowl of Ramadan harira as good as any other Moroccan mum.

For readers who do not celebrate Ramadan, that is no reason not to cook up a delicious pan of harira! The thick tomato soup is a perfect evening meal for a family, full of protein, vitamins, and warming flavors.

This is a COVID-19-defying recipe and you should be able to make it with store cupboard staples.

So, here goes!

First check your cupboards for the ingredients:

Vegetable oil (a very generous glug)

Dried lentils (two handfuls)

Tomato puree (a healthy tablespoon)

Parsley (dried or fresh)

Celery

2 large onions

Dried chickpeas (two handfuls or half a tin)

Broken vermicelli (a couple of handfuls – if you cannot find it, replace with macaroni or pasta shells)

2 tins of chopped tomatoes

One tablespoon of butter or smen (Morocco’s answer to ghee)

Cinnamon

Ground ginger

Black pepper

Salt

Turmeric

2 tablespoons of flour (gluten-free flour works too)

OPTIONAL: 300 grams diced lamb or beef

Moroccan harira is delicious as a vegetarian dish. Using the meat adds to the richness of the flavor but is not necessary.

It is time to start cooking: