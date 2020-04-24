Ski Village in Switzerland Projects Moroccan Flag on Matterhorn Mountain

The display sends a message of hope and solidarity from Switzerland to Morocco.

Rabat – The Zermatt ski village in southern Switzerland illuminated the mountain of Matterhorn, also known as “Cervin” in French, with the colors of the Moroccan flag yesterday to show solidarity with the country amid the COVID-19 crisis.

The Zermatt ski village and resort has been projecting world flags on Matterhorn since March 24, commencing the nighttime displays with the Italian flag.

“Like Switzerland, this country in northern Africa has high mountains and generates an important part of its income through tourism,” the Zermatt resort wrote on its website.

The organizers projected the Moroccan flag for 45 minutes.

“The Moroccan government has actively assisted in the repatriation of numerous Swiss nationals. We thank them for their solidarity and send a sign of hope,” the ski resort added.

The Swiss Ambassador to Morocco, Guillaume Scheurer, commented on the display in a tweet, saying his country sent a message of hope and solidarity to Morocco.

With the initiative, the Swiss ski village aims to “give people a sign of hope and solidarity” amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Describing the Matterhorn mountain, the Zermatt ski village said it has always been a symbol of Switzerland and a place of strength and stability.

“Zermatt is convinced: as strong as the Matterhorn, so strong must the society stand together, be anchored and let the storm pass,” the resort shared on its website.

The Matterhorn mountain is set to come alive each night with flags of various countries until April 26.

Swiss light artist Gerry Hofstetter managed the projections. He has 21 years of experience in the art of light projecting and transforming buildings, monuments, landscapes, and mountains around the world into temporary works of art.

Zermatt recommends those interested in the light show to follow along from home: “Webcams around the Matterhorn transmit live images in high quality under zermatt.ch/hope.”

“Light is hope. The village shows solidarity with all people who are currently suffering and is grateful to all those who are helping to overcome the crisis.”