CNOPS Digitalizes Treatment-Request for Dialysis Sessions

CNOPS launched the e-platform for dialysis session requests as part of its services modernization program.

Rabat – The National Fund of Social Welfare Organizations (CNOPS) decided to generalize and digitize appointment requests for dialysis sessions in all hemodialysis centers in Morocco, said CNOPS in a press release today, April 24.

Dialysis is the process of removing excess water, solutes, and toxins from the blood in individuals whose kidneys can no longer perform such functions naturally.

Moroccan patients can make their dialysis session requests through the CNOPS e-processing platform, accessible from its website www.cnops.org.ma.

Dialysis centers can access the platform to verify, in a secure manner to respect the confidentiality of personal data, patient requests. Dialysis centers must send their request to access the e-platform to pec_dcm@cnops.org.ma.

The new digital approach will enable centers to remotely follow appointment processing and receive updates from the CNOPS medical control.

CNOPS said that the measures are part of its dematerialized management platform for care requests, launched in January 2018.

The 2018 operation primarily targeted private clinics and private oncology centers and enabled the remote processing of more than 180,000 requests for treatment.

Through digitization, CNOPS aims to provide adequate, modernized healthcare services and grant insured patients rapid access to their benefits.