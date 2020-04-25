Morocco Confirms 3,889 Total COVID-19 Cases, Casablanca Region 1,040

In recent days, Moroccan health authorities have increased testing, allowing for the detection of more mild and asymptomatic COVID-19 cases.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has confirmed 131 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the country’s case count to 3,889 as of 10 a.m. on April 25.

Health authorities have also recorded 12 more recoveries and one new death. The total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in Morocco is currently 498, while the death toll reached 159.

Morocco’s recovery rate, the number of recoveries divided by the number of closed COVID-19 cases, is approximately 75.8%. The figure is slightly below the global recovery rate of 80%. However, if the recent pattern of daily recoveries greatly exceeding coronavirus-related deaths persists, the country’s recovery rate will continue to increase.

Casablanca-Settat, the most affected region in the country, has hit the 1,000 case bar, with 1,040 reported cases so far.

Marrakech-Safi is the second hardest-hit region, with 818 cases, followed by Fez-Meknes (503 cases), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (495), Draa-Tafilalet (403), and Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (299).

The Oriental (175 cases), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (78), and Souss-Massa (50) regions continue to show a slow increase in numbers. Guelmim-Oued Noun, which had confirmed only one case in March until April 23, recorded an increase from six to 22 cases overnight.

The southern regions of Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (four cases) and Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab (two cases) have not reported any new cases since April 8.

Daily monitoring of people who made contact with COVID-19 patients remains the most effective method to detect new cases in Morocco. The method has helped detect COVID-19 patients with mild or asymptomatic cases, increasing authorities’ chances of preventing further transmission.

According to the latest statistics, health authorities detected the majority of COVID-19 cases in the country (79%) while they were asymptomatic or suffered from very mild symptoms. Approximately 17% suffered from severe symptoms at the time of detection but did not require intensive care, while only 4% were in critical condition.

The Ministry of Health has also increased the testing frequency, conducting more than 1,000 COVID-19 tests per day. Between 6 p.m. on April 24 and 10 a.m. on April 25, health authorities performed 679 tests, out of which 548 came back negative.

Since the start of the outbreak on March 2, Moroccan laboratories performed a total of 24,612 tests on suspected COVID-19 cases, including 20,723 that yielded negative results.