King Mohammed VI Launches Ramadan Food Distribution for the Needy

The annual food aids will be distributed to 3 million needy and underprivileged people.

Rabat – King Mohammed VI has launched the 21st Ramadan nationwide food distribution operation, said the Mohammed V Foundation for Solidarity in a statement on Saturday, April 25.

The MAD 85 million campaign will benefit 600,000 vulnerable and underprivileged families, including 459,504 in rural areas, according to Maghreb Arab Press (MAP).

This year’s operation expands the number of beneficiaries to 3 million people compared to two million last year. The campaign especially targets widowed women, elderly people, and people with disabilities from poor and rural communities across the country.

Beneficiaries will receive a food basket with seven essential products: 10 kilograms of flour, 4 kilograms of sugar, 250 grams of tea, 1 kilogram of lentils, 1 kilogram of vermicelli, 5 liters of oil, and 800 grams of tomato puree.

The government will make the distribution in compliance with the health measures authorities have imposed to combat the spread of COVID-19.

The operation is receiving the financial support of the Ministry of the Interior, the General Direction of Local Collectivities, and the Ministry of Habous and Islamic Affairs.

It is also receiving assistance from National Mutual Aid; the Ministry of Health; the Royal Gendarmerie; the social work arms of the Royal Armed Forces (DGSS), National Promotion, and Auxiliary Forces; and provincial and local authorities.

Today marks the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan in Morocco, a month during which Moroccans usually perform group prayers, known as “Taraweeh,” in mosques, among other outdoor activities.

Faced with the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs ordered the cancellation of Taraweeh, urging practitioners to stay home to avoid being infected with the virus.

Moroccans also typically organize other entertaining activities, such as football and basketball competitions, a group iftar or breaking of the fast at beaches, and friend meet-ups before and after breaking the fast.

These activities cannot be carried out during this year’s Ramadan as the interior ministry imposed a night curfew between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. and even leaving the house during the day is severely restricted.