Facebook’s New ‘Messenger Rooms’ Lets 50 People Join Video Calls

Rabat – Facebook has launched a new video calling feature, “Messenger Rooms,” which allows up to 50 people to join a group video chat. The new facility will be available on Messenger, Whatsapp, and the Facebook app.

Messenger Rooms is likely to help promote the campaign for people to stay home amid the coronavirus lockdown. Facebook told the BBC it released the feature earlier than it had planned due to the lockdown.

The feature was already available for some users in the UK starting April 24 but will take several weeks to reach all Facebook users around the world, the company told the BBC.

Introducing Messenger Rooms, group video calls that you can start and share via @messenger @facebookapp and soon @instagram @whatsapp and @portalfacebook. We're testing Rooms in a few countries now and plan to roll it out globally in the coming weeks. pic.twitter.com/kQWb2nbPzY — Facebook (@Facebook) April 24, 2020

Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg introduced the new feature in a Facebook post yesterday.

“I wanted to share a summary of the new product updates I just discussed on the livestream to help us all feel connected with the people we care about,” said Zuckerberg.

In addition to Messenger Rooms, Facebook is also planning to make changes on Whatsapp, allowing up to eight people in a group video call rather than just four.

Zuckerberg said that calling has doubled in many countries since the COVID-19 outbreak began. He also announced the launching of virtual dates on Facebook Dating and the expansion of Messenger Kids to more than 70 countries and territories.

“For live video, there are now more than 800 million daily actives engaging with livestreams across Facebook and Instagram for workout classes, concerts, faith services, and more,” declared the CEO.

“I hope these new product updates will help bring people closer together and help us all feel more present with the people we care about during this period,” Zuckerberg concluded.

The social media giant has long been interacting with the global pandemic, whether on the technical level or through financial contributions.

The COO of Facebook, Sheryl Sandberg, announced a $100 million program on March 17 to boost small businesses adversely affected by the pandemic.

Facebook offered cash grants and credits to small businesses to encourage them to close their establishments amid the COVID-19 crisis. Through Facebook’s program, 30,000 business owners can benefit from over $3,000.