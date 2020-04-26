Morocco Reports 150 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Reaches 4,047

The number of recoveries has been increasing significantly in the last few days.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has confirmed 150 new COVID-19 cases between 4 p.m. on April 25 and 10 a.m. today, April 26.

With the new cases, the country’s total number of infections has reached 4,047.

The ministry also confirmed one death and 20 recoveries.

The number of fatalities reached 160 while recoveries stand at 557.

Approximately 22,425 suspected cases tested negative for COVID-19 since the outbreak of the virus in Morocco on March 2.

The Casablanca-Settat region still records the highest number of cases (1,050), followed by Marrakech-Safi (822), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (523), Fez-Meknes (515), and Daraa-Tafilalet (493).

The region of Rabat-Sale-Kenitra records a total of 304 cases, the Oriental region has 175, Beni Mellal-Khenifra counts 78, and Souss-Massa has confirmed 50, and Guelmim-Oued Noun has 23.

The southern regions of Laayoune-Sakia-El Hamra (4) and Dakhla-Oued Ed Edahab (2) have maintained low case figures since the start of the outbreak.

Despite the daily increase of COVID-19 cases in the country, the government believes the situation is under control and has expressed satisfaction with the effectiveness of the lockdown and its extension.

On April 21, Head of Government Saad Eddine El Othmani emphasized that Morocco has proactively implemented over 400 precautionary measures that have significantly reduced the impact of the pandemic on the Moroccan economy and society.