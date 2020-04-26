Morocco Records New High of COVID-19 Recoveries With 56 in 24 Hours

Approximately 23,334 suspected cases COVID-19 have tested negative since the outbreak of the virus in Morocco on March 2.

Rabat – The Ministry of Health in Morocco confirmed 168 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 4,065 as of 4 p.m. on April 26.

With two fatalities in the last 24 hours, the death toll now stands at 161.

Meanwhile, the country has recorded 56 recoveries in 24 hours, the highest in one day. Total recoveries have climbed to 593.

Approximately 23,334 suspected cases COVID-19 have tested negative since the outbreak of the virus in Morocco on March 2.

Director of Epidemiology at the Ministry of Health Mohamed El Youbi said the Casablanca-Settat region hosts 26% of the country’s total cases and Marrakech-Safi accounts for 21%.

While 4% of Morocco’s COVID-19 cases have ended in death, 14.6% of patients in the country have recovered.

The Moroccan government is confident that the COVID-19 situation is under control and has been calling on citizens to respect the preventive measures to flatten the curve.

On April 21, Head of Government Saad Eddine El Othmani said that the country put in place 400 precautionary measures that have significantly reduced the impact of the pandemic on the Moroccan economy and society.

Among the measures, Morocco enforced a law making the wearing of protective masks in public mandatory as of April 7.

On April 18, the government council decided to extend the state of emergency. Initially set to end on April 20, Morocco’s lockdown is now effective until May 20.