Kamlin Neqraw Initiative Helps Rural Moroccan Youth Continue Education

A Moroccan youth project called “Kamlin Neqraw,” launched on April 12, has been giving tablets and computers to children in northern Morocco with fewer opportunities, allowing them to continue their education online during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organized by Volunteer in Morocco and the Dutch foundation CULTINED, Kamlin Neqraw has launched a crowdfunding campaign asking people to donate their electronics.

These electronics will be distributed to children in need to ensure their access to remote learning.

“Our goal is to facilitate the continuity of education for all through remote learning,” Mouad Zagdoud, one of the project’s coordinators, told MWN.

“We’re targeting youngsters with fewer opportunities, mainly living in the rural areas, who do not have a device like a smartphone or laptop to participate in distance education,” he explained.

The initiative aims to help 200 Moroccan students in the Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima region.

According to UNESCO, 8,943,156 Moroccan youth have been affected by the closure of schools during the COVID-19 pandemic, with children living in remote areas and in low-income households being the most impacted.

Children in precarious financial situations often do not have access to laptops or smartphones and are unable to continue their education online.

The goal of Kamlin Neqraw is to remedy the disparity in Moroccans’ access to remote learning.

A number of local teachers in the region have joined the initiative in order to identify children in need.

“Many teachers from the villages have joined project Kamlin Neqraw. Together with them, we have identified the most affected young people with fewer opportunities who need a smartphone or laptop,” the press release continued.

Kamlin Neqraw hopes to make a lasting impact by helping youth in need during the coronavirus crisis.