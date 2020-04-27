Moroccan Education Ministry Gives One Week off School

The ministry said they aim to give students and teachers the opportunity to rest and recommit to their mental and physical activities.

Rabat – The Moroccan Ministry of Education announced on April 26 a school holiday for all students and vocational trainees across the country from April 27 to May 3.

The ministry said that the decision comes as a result of the extension of the lockdown until May 20. The scheduled holiday seeks to make students recommit to their mental and physical activities.

The ministry had previously announced a postponement of the spring break on March 29. The announcement came just as spring break was about to begin.

In its new statement from Sunday, April 26, the education ministry lauded the “considerable efforts made by all educational, academic and administrative executives to ensure continuity of courses since March 16, 2020.”

The statement also appreciated the involvement of families in the supervision and monitoring of their children.

Morocco suspended all schools beginning March 16 due to the outbreak of COVID-19 and launched a remote learning initiative via the website “Telmid TICE” and Moroccan television channels.

Remote education is a whole new world for Moroccan students. The digitization of education amid the current situation, however, was much lauded by the Moroccan government and the education ministry, which touted the amount of pedagogic content teachers have created since the suspension of schools in Morocco.

The ministry applauded the “efforts and civic initiatives put in place by educational, academic and administrative executives, trainers, families, students and actors of society for the continuation of the distance education operation for almost 6 weeks, without interruption,” the statement said.

The statement explained the ministry has been conveying preventive measures to students, urging them to stay home and avoid any travel or outdoor activities amid the COVID-19 spread.

Morocco has so far registered 4,115 COVID-19 cases, including 161 deaths and 669 recoveries.