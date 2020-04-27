Morocco to Provide COVID-19 Stipends to 4.3 Million Informal Workers

The stipend will be distributed from the Special Fund for the Management and Response to COVID-19, which collected MAD 32 billion as of April 24.

Rabat – A total of 4.3 million families headed by workers in the informal sector will benefit from a stipend granted from the Special Fund for the Management and Respond to COVID-19, said the minister of economy, finance, and administrative reform, Mohamed Benchaaboun, on Monday in Rabat.

In response to a question in the House of Representatives, Benchaaboun stressed that 2.3 million households whose heads have a RAMED card and whose work has been suspended due to the nationwide lockdown will receive the stipend. Roughly 38% of these households come from rural areas.

The minister added that specialized teams have been mobilized to ensure the success of the operation through digitization.

He explained that the teams developed computer programs in record time while using mobile phones as their primary means of communication with the heads of households. Benchaaboun also noted that operations made approximately 16,000 aid distribution points available, including ATMs.

The operation allowed the government to distribute more than 80% of financial aid to Moroccan households concerned, including those in rural areas, as of April 26, according to the minister.

The aid reached 2 million households of non-RAMED holders working in the informal sector who are directly affected by the COVID-19 crisis, after examining stipend requests filled out on the site “www.tadamoncovid.ma.” The operation began issuing aid to these households on April 23, the minister said.

The process complies with national measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus and is still ongoing, Benchaaboun added.