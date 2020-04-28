Police Arrest Total of 76,907 People for Violating Morocco’s Lockdown

The country has been intensifying enforcement of its COVID-19 preventive measures to ensure the success of the state of emergency.

Rabat – Moroccan security services arrested an additional 4,222 violators of the state of emergency between April 26 and 27.

Out of the total arrests during the 24 hours, police put 2,215 in custody while the others have been subjected to investigation, and an identity check, the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) said in a statement on April 27.

Police arrested a total of 76,907 people for violating the state of emergency since the country declared a lockdown on March 20.

Out of the total arrests, police brought 40,752 individuals before the appropriate prosecutors after putting them in police custody.

The city of Casablanca remains at the top of the list with majority of arrests (10,243), followed by the Rabat police prefecture (9,828), the Kenitra police prefecture (8,496), the police prefecture in Marrakech (7,107), and the Oujda police prefecture (6,351).

The Agadir police prefecture handled the arrests of 4,824 people, followed by the Tetouan police prefecture (4,250), Sale provincial security (4,118), the Meknes police prefecture (4,000), the Beni Mellal police prefecture (3,194), the Fez police prefecture (2,409), the Tangier Police prefecture (2,287), El Jadida provincial security (2,252), and the Settat police prefecture (2,094).

Security services in Ouarzazate arrested 1,426 people, followed by the Laayoune police prefecture (1,409), Taza regional security (867), Errachidia regional security (836), Safi provincial security (648), and Al Hoceima regional security (268).

The DGSN emphasized that it will continue to intensify control operations in all cities and to coordinate interventions with the various appropriate public authorities to impose the strict and firm application of the state of emergency.