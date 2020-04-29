Recent Rains Increase Dam Fill Rates to Reach 49.7%

The recently secured water supply comes in time to provide for the summer months and increased sanitation needs.

Rabat – After a concerning season of poor rainfall, the recent increase in precipitation in Morocco has improved the fill rate of dams from 46.2% on March 18 to 49.7%.

In early March, the Minister of Agriculture Aziz Akhannouch, stated that increased rainfall would serve as a boost to the hard hit agricultural sector.

According to the Ministry of Equipment, Transport, Logistics and Water, the period of March 18 to April 28 saw enough rainfall to significantly increase dam fill rates.

The dam-fill volume is measured in cubic millimetres (Mm3).

To date, the recoded filling rates for each dam are as follows:

Mohammed V dam: 187 Mm3, 79.3% (reserve of 189.9 Mm3)

Al Wahda dam: 172 Mm3, 62.91% (reserve of 22216 Mm3)

Al Massira dam: 102 Mm3, 17.1% (reserve of 453 Mm3)

Oued Al Makhazine dam: 98 Mm3, 98.44% (reserve of 662.35 M3)

Bin El-Ouidane dam: 71 Mm3, 38.08% (reserve of 462.84 Mm3)

Allal Al Fassi dam: 51 Mm3, 90.21% (reserve of 57.50 Mm3)

Al Hansali dam: 48 Mm3, 28.1% (reserve of 187.72 Mm3)

The increase in water reserves is timely, as it secures a necessary supply of water for the approaching summer months. It will also help meet the demand for increased sanitation amid the COVID-19crisis.

Morocco’s dams are an increasingly critical source of water for human consumption and agricultural use. As Morocco’s climate changes, King Mohamed V has implemented new water programs and policies.

Part of the new national water plan (2020-2027) includes building one large dam and 20 smaller dams in the Casablanca-Settat region.

Drought has had a significant impact on Morocco’s agricultural sector over 2019 and 2020. Morocco’s High Commission for Planning (HCP) data shows lack of rainfall caused the loss of more than 85,000 agricultural sector jobs last year.

The Ministry of Agriculture conducted technical field assessments and compensated farmers to boost the sector.