Morocco’s State of Emergency Violation Arrests Surpass 81,000

The latest statistics represent the highest number of arrests in 24 hours since the state of emergency began on March 20.

Rabat – The General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) announced yesterday the arrest of 4,582 individuals suspected of violating the state of emergency, including 1,934 who remain in police custody.

The DGSN posted the statistics on Twitter. The arrests that took place over the last 24 hours ,bring the total number of arrests for breaking lockdown measures to 81,489 since the state of emergency began on March 20.

The statistics represent the highest number of arrests in a single 24 hour period since the start of the lockdown.

Out of the 81,489 arrests, police brought 42,967 individuals before the public prosecutor’s offices, the DGSN said.

Casablanca still accounts for the majority of arrests (10,805), followed by Rabat (10,292), Kenira (9,347), Marrakech (7,415), Oujda (6,643), Agadir (4,967), and Tetouan (4,592).

Charges mainly included crowding in public and inciting citizens to gather, and not carrying a legitimate exceptional movement permit.

The mounting number of arrests reflects the intensification of DGSN’s operations to guarantee public health and safety as the number of COVID-19 infections rises.

The DGSN emphasized it will continue to ramp up confinement patrols in all cities and to coordinate interventions with various public authorities in order to strictly enforce the state of emergency.

Morocco criminalized violations of its state of emergency measures in Decree No. 2.20.292, passed on March 23.

Penalties for violating the state of emergency target those who obstruct public authorities and incite citizens to gather in the streets. Punishments include one to three months imprisonment and a fine ranging from MAD 300 to 1,300 ($30 to $132).

In order to adapt to the requirements of the state of emergency during the month of Ramadan, the Ministry of Interior imposed that curfew will run from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The Royal Armed Forces, civil defense services, prison services, and the services from the customs and indirect taxes administration are exempt.

The DGSN arrested 4,261 state of emergency offenders on April 24, the day before Ramadan began.