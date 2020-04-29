Paris Peace Forum 2020 to Tackle COVID-19 Resilience

Candidates from Morocco showcased projects in both 2018 and 2019.

Rabat – The third Paris Peace Forum is set to take place from November 11 to 13. The 2020 forum will focus on the global response to the COVID-19 crisis and building projects committed to improving the world’s resilience and sustainability.

“The current crisis shows how dependent national leaders are — even those rejecting multilateralism — on collective action for essential tasks like finding and distributing a vaccine, supporting fragile countries and restoring a Coronavirus-free world.

Never has the multi-actor approach that underpinned the creation of the Paris Peace Forum been so necessary,” said Justin Vaïsse, Director General of the Paris Peace Forum.

Submissions for the 2020 forum opened on March 12 and are scheduled to close on May 12. The Paris Peace Forum seeks innovative projects to exhibit both digitally and in Paris. Following the forum, a selection committee identifies 10 of the most relevant and promising projects.

Founded in 2018, the forum invites heads of state, international organizations, civil society, and the private sector to address a wide range of global governance issues through yearly calls to action on topical issues.

Last year’s forum attracted 716 applicants to the cause, the committee selected 114 to be featured in the international forum in Paris.

Two Moroccan organizations were among the selected projects, Get Heard and Web Radio Maroc Culture. Both Morocco-based projects addressed the global governance issues related to culture and education.

Minister delegate to the minister of foreign affairs, Mohcine Jazouli spoke at the second Paris Peace Forum, introducing Morocco’s gift to the cause — a sculpted symbolic door.

“A door is a universal symbol, recognized by all cultures, all religions, and all countries. The door is a symbol of openness toward the other and the foreign, which is the starting point for peace,” the minister said.

Morocco’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic has received praise from international media for the country’s proactive approach and measures taken to curb the spread of the virus.

To date, Morocco has reported 4,289 confirmed cases of the virus, 890 people have recovered however 167 patients have died after contracting the COVID-19.