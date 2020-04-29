Video: Two Moroccans Scale Building to Rescue Italian Woman From Fall

A local Imam stressed that the act was an example of sacrifice and spirituality that should “be enhanced” during Ramadan.

Rabat – Two Moroccan migrants saved an Italian woman from falling from a window, yesterday, April 28, in the southern Italian province of Lecce.

“It is not entirely clear if it was an accident or if there was the intentionality [of a suicide attempt],” said local news outlet Lecceprima.

The two young Moroccans climbed a storefront when they saw the 70-year-old woman sitting on a window ledge on the second floor of her bed and breakfast accommodation.

They used one hand each to block the woman from falling and the other hand to hold a metal beam, waiting for emergency services to intervene. The woman had fallen onto the window ledge from a balcony above.

Italian police and firefighters quickly arrived with a fire truck. The firefighters who entered the room pulled the woman in and took her to the hospital for observation.

Lecceprima likened the act to a save by Spiderman, and local imam Saifeddine Maaroufi highlighted the two young men’s heroic gesture in a Facebook post.

“Neither the danger to their own lives, nor the fact that they are fasting, on this Ramadan day, prevented these two Moroccan brothers from saving the life of a seventy-year-old Italian lady,” wrote the Imam, continuing that “they supported her for as long as they needed for the firefighters to arrive and get her to safety.”

The imam stressed that the act was an example of sacrifice and spirituality that should “be enhanced” during the Islamic holy month.