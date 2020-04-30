Morocco Reports 38 New COVID-19 Cases, 41 Recoveries

The country is close to reaching 1,000 recoveries.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health reported 38 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total of infections in the country to 4,359 as of April 30 at 10 a.m.

In its morning update, the ministry also confirmed 41 recoveries.

The number of recoveries continues to increase, reaching a total of 969 recovered patients. The country’s death toll stands at 168, with no deaths reported since yesterday.

Approximately 29,563 suspected cases have tested negative for COVID-19 since the outbreak of the pandemic in Morocco.

The Casablanca-Settat region still records the highest number of cases (1,100), followed by Marrakech-Safi (947), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (575), Fez-Meknes (548), and Daraa-Tafilalet (535).

The region of Rabat-Sale-Kenitra records a total of 314 cases, the Oriental region has 175, Beni Mellal-Khenifra counts 80, and Souss-Massa has confirmed 50, and Guelmim-Oued Noun has 29.

The southern regions of Laayoune-Sakia-El Hamra (4) and Dakhla-Oued Ed Edahab (2) have maintained low case figures since the start of the outbreak.

The number of COVID-19 cases continues to increase in Morocco, but the government is convinced that the situation is still under control.

The government has also expressed satisfaction with the multiple measures put in place, including the lockdown which will run until May 20.