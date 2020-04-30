Health authorities detected the majority of new cases in the Casablanca-Settat and Marrakech-Safi regions.

Rabat – The Ministry of Health in Morocco confirmed 64 new cases of COVID-19, two deaths, and 15 recoveries in the country during a 4 p.m. press conference on April 30.

Morocco’s COVID-19 totals stand at 4,423 confirmed cases, 170 deaths, and 984 recoveries.

In the past 24 hours, health authorities recorded 102 new cases of the virus, 56 recoveries, and two fatalities.

Morocco’s recovery rate currently stands at 85.2%, slightly above the global rate of 82%.

Health authorities detected the majority of new cases in the Casablanca-Settat and Marrakech-Safi regions. The two regions have recorded the highest COVID-19 case counts, with 1,120 and 957, respectively.

The Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (597 cases), Fez-Meknes (551), and Draa-Tafilalet (543) regions remain close in numbers, followed by the Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (314) and Oriental regions (175).

Beni Mellal-Khenifra (80 cases) and Souss-Massa (51) continue to show a slow decline in their daily case count. The three southern regions of Guelmim-Oued Noun (29), Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (four), and Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab (two) did not record any new cases in the past 24 hours and remain the least affected areas in the country.

Health authorities continue to ramp up their COVID-19 testing frequency. In the past 24 hours, Moroccan laboratories performed 1,809 tests that came back negative. Since the start of the outbreak on March 2, a total of 30,418 COVID-19 tests yielded negative results.

Daily monitoring of people who made contact with COVID-19 patients remains the most effective method to detect new cases, with 71 of the 102 new cases today detected through monitoring.

Over 8,800 people suspected of carrying the novel coronavirus are currently undergoing a 14-day monitoring period.

Daily monitoring has also allowed for an increase in the share of COVID-19 cases that did not show severe symptoms at the time of detection.

According to the most recent statistics, 82% of COVID-19 patients in Morocco showed mild or no symptoms, 14% showed severe symptoms but did not require intensive care, and only 4% were in critical condition.