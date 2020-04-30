Morocco Continues to Enforce State of Emergency with 4,289 More Arrests

Security services have brought over 44,951 individuals before the public prosecutor’s office.

Rabat – The General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) announced today the arrest of 4,289 additional individuals suspected of violating Morocco’s state of emergency.

The last 24 hours’ operations raised the country’s total number of such arrests to 85,778.

Casablanca still accounts for the majority of arrests (11,357), followed by Rabat (10,727), Kenitra (10,083), Marrakech (7,781), Oujda (6,898), Agadir (5,081), Tetouan (4,975), and Sale (4,409).

Charges mainly include crowding in public, inciting citizens to gather, and not carrying a legitimate “exceptional movement permit.”

Yesterday, DGSN recorded 4,582 arrests, the highest number of violators apprehended in 24 hours since the state of emergency began on March 20.

Following the lack of movement induced by the state of emergency, Moroccan Security services registered an impressive decline in the country’s general crime rate, between March 2020 and the same period in 2019.

Crimes related to theft under the threat of a weapon decreased by 52%, reported sexual assault and rape cases decreased by 41%, premeditated homicide cases went down 67%, and reported economic and financial crimes fell by 23%, in addition to decreases in other categories of crime.

Parliament adopted decrees Nos. 2.20.292 and 2.20.293 on March 23 to counter the spread of COVID-19 with an official state of emergency.

The ensuing laws legally restrict people’s movement to essential reasons and forbid all gatherings.

Within decree 2.20.292, article 3 ensures that the government provides protective face masks to the public at a fair price.

Article 4 outlines punitive measures for those who do not comply. Anyone who violates state of emergency guidelines or fails to wear a mask in public is subject to a prison sentence of one to three months and/or a fine between MAD 300 and MAD 1,300 ($30 to $130).

To adapt to the circumstances of the holy month of Ramadan, the Ministry of Interior declared that curfew will run from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m, exempting night-shift workers, all health sector workers, Royal Armed Forces, civil defense servants, prison workers, and those in the customs and indirect taxes administration.

The ministry declared that people working in the duty services in public administrations, as well as executives of public media establishments and private radio stations, must have a certificate justifying their night work.