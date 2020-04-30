EU; Morocco’s Reaction to COVID-19 ‘Quick and Effective’

The EU official expressed appreciation for Morocco’s COVID-19 response and its efforts to mitigate the pandemic’s impact across the continent.

Rabat – The European Union has said it is satisfied with Morocco’s effective response to mitigate the impact of COVID-19.

Spokesperson of the EU Peter Stano said on April 29 that the North African country was able to react “quickly and effectively” through its efforts, in a coordinated manner, taking into account medical, economic, and social consequences.

The EU official explained that Europe is dedicated to Morocco through the “strategic and privileged partnership that binds us and to the pioneering spirit that drives it.”

He said that the EU mobilized €450 million to support Morocco’s efforts and that the financial aid will go directly to the Special Fund for the Management and Response to COVID-19, which King Mohammed VI created on March 15 to combat the impact of the virus.

“On both sides, the response was quick, concerted and consistent. This responsiveness and solidarity illustrate the strength of our ties,” Stano added.

In another statement, the EU official also lauded King Mohammed VI’s African initiative seeking to mitigate the pandemic’s impact throughout the continent.

Remarking on the program that King Mohammed VI proposed earlier this month, Stano said, “This initiative seems to fit perfectly with Morocco’s return to the African family [AU] which we have observed with great interest for several years, especially in many areas essential to EU-Africa relations.”

Morocco and the EU regularly cooperate in several fields, including trade, the fight against irregular migration, and fisheries.