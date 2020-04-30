Morocco’s Weather Office Forecasts High Temperatures During Weekend

The heatwave will follow cold and delayed rains that helped the country to fill its dams after a difficult season.

Rabat – The National Meteorology Directorate (DMN) issued a special notice on April 30 about a heatwave expected to hit several Moroccan provinces from May 2-4.

Temperatures ranging from 36 and to 41 degrees Celsius will hit the provinces of Sidi Slimane, Sidi Kacem, Marrakech, Rehamena, Youssoufia, Kelaa Sraghna, Fkih Bensalah, Chichaoua, Chtouka Ait Baha, Tiznit, and Sidi Ifni.

The heat wave also concerns the regions of Taroudant, Guelim, Tan-Tan, Tata, Assa-Zaf, Tarfaya, Laayoune, Es-Semara, Boujdour, Oued Eddahab, and Aousserd.

The notice also forecasts another heat wave, with temperatures between 34 and 39 degrees Celsius, for the cities of Kenitra, Fez, Meknes, Moulay Yacoub, El-Hajeb, Sale, Temara-Skhirat, Mohammedia, Casablanca, Nouasseur, Berrechid, Benslimane, Mediouna, and Khouribga.

The same heat wave will hit the regions of El Jadida, Safi, Sidi Bennour, Essaouira, Settat, Oujda, Taourirt, and Guercif.

The heatwave follows cold and rainy weather across Morocco, which helped the country to refill its dams after a tough season with delayed rainfalls.

The recent increase in precipitation in Morocco has improved the fill rate of dams from 46.2% on March 18 to 49.7%.