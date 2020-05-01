Africa Continues to Battle COVID-19 as Continent Reaches 37,393 Cases

“We must demonstrate a unity of purpose and work collectively to wage and win the war against COVID-19.”

Rabat – The total number of COVID-19 cases in Africa has reached 37,393, according to the African Centers for Disease Control (CDC) daily update.

The disease prevention body confirmed that 1,598 people have died across Africa after contracting the novel coronavirus. Nearly 13,000 patients have recovered from the virus.

North Africa remains the hardest-hit region on the continent with a current total of 14,524 cases, 1,035 deaths, and 4,324 recoveries.

In Egypt, 5,628 patients have tested positive for the virus and 380 people have died.

Morocco’s health ministry announced today that the number of confirmed cases in the country has reached 4,529. The North African state recently ramped up testing, as per World Health Organization recommendations.

As of this morning, over 1,000 patients in Morocco have recovered from COVID-19, while 171 people have died after contracting the virus.

Algeria has confirmed 3,848 cases of coronavirus and has a death toll of 444. According to statistics from the Algerian health ministry, 1,702 coronavirus patients have recovered.

The number of novel coronavirus cases in West Africa is rapidly approaching the 10,000 marks, currently sitting at 9,934.

Ghana has reported 2,074 cases of the virus, while 1,728 people in Nigeria have tested positive for COVID-19.

In Guinea, there are currently 1,351 confirmed coronavirus cases. In Cote d’Ivoire (1,238), Senegal (933), and Niger (713) the number of cases continues to rise rapidly.

States in southern Africa have reported 5,763 novel coronavirus cases. In South Africa alone, 5,350 people have tested positive for the virus.

In East Africa, there are 3,906 cases of the virus, with Djibouti reporting 1,089 confirmed infections.

Central Africa has reported 3,266 confirmed cases of the virus with the majority in Cameroon, where 1,832 people have tested positive for COVID-19.

Though the number of cases in Africa continues to rise, the continental total remains far behind that of Europe or North America.

Virologist Dr. John Nkengasong, director of the African CDC, remains optimistic.

In an interview with Africa Renewal Magazine, printed in the April 2020 edition, the virologist encouraged a pan-African approach to the pandemic.

“If we do not have a continental strategy that enables us to coordinate, collaborate, cooperate effectively, and communicate, we are doomed,” Nkengasong warned.

“No one country can eliminate COVID-19 in Africa alone. We must demonstrate a unity of purpose and work collectively to wage and win the war against COVID-19,” the expert virologist concluded.