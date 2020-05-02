The leader’s public presence followed much media speculation about his death following a heart surgery.

Rabat – North Korean supreme leader Kim Jong-un made his first appearance in three weeks yesterday at a Labor Day celebration. Kim was pictured laughing and smoking.

State-sponsored Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) televised the ceremony, in which Kim inaugurated a phosphatic fertilizer factory.

The outlet reported that “the Supreme Leader warmly acknowledged the builders and masses raising thunderous cheers.”

KCNA showed the supreme leader cutting the ribbon at the inauguration ceremony, accompanied by his sister, Kim Yo-jong, and other officials.

Kim’s appearance follows much media speculation and rumors that suggested the North Korean leader was no longer in power and was in mortal danger after heart surgery.

In South Korea, a news outlet later published a story claiming that Kim was recovering from heart surgery at a villa outside Pyongyang, the nation’s capital.

Meanwhile, others suggested he was carefully isolating himself from the COVID-19 virus.

On Twitter, the hashtag #KIMJUNGUNDEAD trended as the public both speculated about and ridiculed the news.

In response to the rumors, the top foreign policy adviser to South Korean President Moon Jae-in declared that Kim Jong-Un was “alive and well” on April 26.

“He has been staying in the Wonsan area since April 13. No suspicious movements have so far been detected,” said adviser Moon Chung-in to CNN.

Kim’s disappearance is not the first of its kind. In 2014 the leader disappeared from public sight, apparently for health reasons. Kim Jong-Un reportedly suffers from health issues related to heavy smoking, hereditary illness, and obesity.