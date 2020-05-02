Heatwave Up to 43 Degrees Celsius Forecast Across Morocco

The WHO recommends that Muslims fasting for Ramadan hydrate well between sunset and sunrise.

Rabat – The summer heat is starting early this year in Morocco, with predicted temperatures of up to 43 degrees Celsius over the next two days, according to the National Meteorology Directorate (DMN).

DMN announced temperatures ranging between 34 and 43 degrees Celsius in several regions throughout the country.

Temperatures between 36 and 41 degrees Celsius will reach 29 provinces across the High Atlas Mountains and the southern regions, including Marrakech, Safi, Essaouira, Settat, Khouribga, Khemisset, Sidi slimane, Taroudant, Tiznit, Agadir, Inezgane, Laayoune, and others.

Temperatures between 39 and 43 degrees Celsius on Sunday, May 3 will affect Larache, Ouezzane, Kenitra, Sale, Khemisset, Settat, Benslimane, Marrakech, Beni-Mellal, Guelmim, Tan-Tan, Tarfaya, Laayoune, Es Smara, Boujdour, and Oued Eddahab.

For the coastal provinces of Tangier-Asilah, Rabat, Temara-Skhirat, Mohammedia, Casablanca, El Jadida, Safi, and Essaouira, the temperature will vary between 34 and 39 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

The same temperature will also reach Fes, Meknes, Oujda, Agadir, Tata, Zagora, and Errachidia.

On Monday, May 4, the provinces of Fes, Meknes, Khemiset, and Khouribga will record a temperature between 36 and 41 degrees Celsius.

As this heatwave coincides with the holy month of Ramadan in Morocco, fasting is likely to represent a challenge for some. The World Health Organization (WHO) issued some nutritional and health rules for Muslims to follow during the holy month.

“High temperatures can also make you perspire more, so it is important to drink fluids to replace what you lose during the day,” said WHO.

WHO recommends drinking plenty of water and eating hydrating foods between the breakfast (iftar) and pre-dawn (suhoor) meals.

The organization also recommends increasing water intake by consuming watery fruits such as watermelon during the suhoor meal or as a sweet treat after the iftar meal.

Green salads with cucumber and tomato provide a good amount of hydration, the organization added.

In order to avoid dehydration, it is better not to consume caffeinated drinks such as coffee, tea, and cola, because caffeine can make some people urinate more often, according to WHO.