Police Seize 1.5 Tons of Cannabis Resin Near Taza, Northern Morocco

Cannabis is among the most used and trafficked drugs in Morocco.

Rabat – Fez’s security services arrested on May 2 two suspects involved in a criminal network that is active in drug trafficking.

The arrest operation was in collaboration with the General Directorate of Territorial Surveillance (DGST).

Police arrested the two suspects aged 44 and 23 in a car in the town of Matmata near the city of Taza in northern Morocco, the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) said in a statement.

During the operation, Moroccan police sized one ton and 58 kilograms of cannabis resin.

Police put the two suspects in custody for further investigation to determine the circumstances of the case and to arrest possible accomplices.

The operation is part of Morocco’s operations to crack down on drug trafficking in the country.

On April 16, DGSN carried out a similar operation in Zagor near Marrakech, where security services arrested three suspects for alleged links with a criminal network.

Police seized 1.7 tons of cannabis resin during the operation.

In 2019, Morocco’s DGSN seized a total of 179,657 tons of cannabis and its derivatives.

Security services also seized large quantities of hard drugs in 2019, including 542,455 kilograms of cocaine, 7,196 kilograms of heroin, and 1,407,451 psychotropic tablets.

While cannabis and its derivatives remain the most common illegal drugs in Morocco, MDMA pills are the most trafficked hard drugs, with 974,983 tablets seized in 2019.