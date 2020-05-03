Rabat – The Ministry of Energy said the prices of petroleum products, including butane gas are stable to cover the needs of all citizens during the holy month of Ramadan.

In a statement, the ministry said it is aware of the high consumption of butane gas during the month, emphasizing that it has been monitoring the situation of the national market continuously to ensure all needs are sufficiently met.

The statement explained that the energy ministry has been taking several measures to prevent disturbances in the national market supply of gas cylinders during the COVID-19 crisis.

The measures include instructions to local stakeholders, production companies, and retailers to adhere to the rule of selling only as many gas bottles as they receive empties from the customer and to return empty bottles to filling centers.

The ministry asked gas companies to use transportation appropriately, extend working hours at filling centers to meet the national demand, and to increase monitoring to identify overruns and take legal action accordingly.

“The immediate implementation of these measures at the regional level has led to stability in demand and smooth supply of this vital substance,” the ministry said.

The statement added that the ministry created a committee to track the supply of the national market with energy materials.

The committee is chaired by Minister of Energy Aziz Rabbah with the participation of all stakeholders from the public and private sectors, who hold regular meetings to track the process of securing the market with energy materials from import to distribution.

The ministry assured its programed and confirmed imports are sufficient to meet the national needs of butane gas, adding it maintains a preserve stock in case of increased demand.

He said the ministry’s reserves and stocks exceed the nationwide consumption needs of approximately 7,000 tons per day.

Gasoline stocks have also witnessed a significant increase due to the decrease in demand, the ministry reassured.